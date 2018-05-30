Technology
UK drone users face safety tests or fines
The proposed laws - which also include flying restrictions - could come into effect by July.
- 30 May 2018
- From the section UK
Fortnite sued for 'copying' rival game
The makers of the hit video game are accused of copying rival PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds.
GDPR risks 'helping hackers hide from law'
Tool used by journalists and the police has reduced the information it shares.
Don't choose Viagogo, minister warns
- 30 May 2018
- From the section Business
Nuisance call bosses face crackdown
- 30 May 2018
- From the section Business
Video game offers $27,000 players' pack
Fighter jet 'almost hit' police drone
- 29 May 2018
- From the section Devon
Country bans Facebook for a month
- 29 May 2018
- From the section Technology
Facebook Live lands Tommy Robinson in jail
- 29 May 2018
- From the section Leeds & West Yorkshire
Twitter 'bans women against trans ideology'
- 29 May 2018
- From the section UK
YouTube stars' fury over algorithm tests
- 28 May 2018
- From the section Technology
Google's city built 'from the internet up'
- 27 May 2018
- From the section Technology
Mexicans worry about election bots and trolls
- 30 May 2018
Dota 2: UK major tournament to 'inspire' fans
- 25 May 2018
- From the section Newsbeat
Bitter on Twitter
How should firms handle customers on social media?
GDPR quiz
How will privacy law affect you?
- 24 May 2018
- From the section Technology
GDPR memes
Please don't leave us... we love you
- 24 May 2018
What is GDPR?
Europe's new data law explained
- 4 May 2018
- From the section Technology
Privacy shake-up looms
Small businesses struggle to prepare for GDPR
- 22 May 2018
- From the section Wales
Strawb bots
The fruit-picking machines doing what humans won't
- 25 May 2018
- From the section Business
Tech Tent: Can facial recognition fit with a fair society?
Privacy and digital rights groups are seeking to limit official enthusiasm for facial recognition systems.
Amazon Alexa heard and sent private chat
The tech giant has offered a rather convoluted explanation as to what happened.
Click - the world of technology
The robot that performs like an acrobat
- 25 May 2018
- From the section Technology
Is this a newly discovered Van Gogh?
- 22 May 2018
- From the section Technology
The apps designed to help mental health
- 19 May 2018
- From the section Technology
Video games alert
From virtual reality to retro gaming
- 7 June 2017
Cyber-hacks
- 17 February 2016
Tomorrow's Cities
- 17 January 2017
Technology of Business
- 23 June 2015
