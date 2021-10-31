‘As a child I saw the plane crash that killed my sisters'

Harriet has been to Addis Ababa many times since, and on every visit she feels that same connection with Caroline and Jane. There's no memorial to the 43 people who lost their lives in the VC10 accident though, and sitting in Addis Ababa airport one day, looking out over the runway, Harriet felt overwhelmed by a longing to know what had become of the survivors and relatives and how the crash had affected their lives.