Back to the mosh pit: What it means for super-fans

Anyone who ever saw Prince live, or has watched him on YouTube, will know he was born to perform, perhaps the supreme performer of the last half century. His home, now a recording space and museum, may be a place designed for people, but my memory is of echoing emptiness. The star is gone but the fans still stare at the stage. That's me, still staring. But as music venues finally roll up the shutters and festival turnstiles click open again, it's all of us. We are the space. Our bodies are the event. And if the singer can't see us, we can't see them.