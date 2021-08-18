India's living dead: 'They stared at me like I was a ghost'

To this day Bihari says he isn't clear whether it was a clerical error or a scam by his uncle. In either case, Bihari was ruined. His workshop had to close and his family was left destitute. But Bihari was not about to lie down and accept his alleged death without a fight, and he soon realised that he was not alone. People all across the country were being swindled by relatives who were declaring them dead in order to take their land.