Lone women in Covid quarantine hotels to get female guards

The reply from the DHSC said the complaint was being rejected because CCTV footage showed that Alice had entered hotel premises and that guards had had to escort her out. She wrote back saying that this was incorrect - she had not passed through the metal barriers used to seal the hotel off from the street while it was operating as a quarantine hotel. The DHSC replied again saying the CCTV footage had been reviewed, and the department was sticking to its original opinion.