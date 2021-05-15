Torlonia marbles: 'The priceless statues I saw covered in dust and dirt'

The sailing boats also brought heavy granite obelisks and coloured marble columns all the way from Egypt to embellish Rome's temples. In the background you can see a stone representation of the flame at the top of the lighthouse which signalled the entrance to Rome's harbour for ancient mariners. A touch of red was added by the sculptor to enhance the scene. It seemed as if he'd tried to apply a smudge of lipstick to illuminate and enliven a pallid face. Restorers also reported finding traces of the Egyptian blue, which originally coloured the representation in stone of the swirling harbour waters.