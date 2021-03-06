'I've been listening to 300 vinyl records to get me through lockdown'

As I have told everyone all my life, I met The Human League when I was two. Singer Phil Oakey's brother lived next door to my parents in Leeds. My "memory" of seeing his majestic asymmetric fringe up close is now so hard-baked into my brain that I will never know, nor care, about the actual truth. His brother was certainly our neighbour in the early 1980s. In my mind I saw them the night after they were on Top of the Pops, at number one with Don't You Want Me, and they came to our suburban street in a cloud of glitter and hairspray.