'The year city-dwellers needed my photos of country life'

I don't begrudge anyone else their freedom to roam or get out into the open spaces - we all need places to breathe fresh air, and feel free to wander and reconnect with the elemental things that matter. But we are also glad when tourists go home again in the winter, and we get the valley back to ourselves, with quiet roads and empty fellsides. And for all my farmer grumbling, I wouldn't leave and be anywhere else. I love this place.