Rosamund Adoo-Kissi-Debrah: 'Did air pollution kill my daughter?'

"There was one time when she was in intensive care, and the doctor said we have done everything we can now, it's up to her to fight back," Rosamund says. "There's this hopelessness as a parent, when everything has been done. There's nothing you can do, and you just sit by their bed. One thing the doctors said to do is to talk to her. I don't know how we got through it. Afterwards, we never spoke about it."