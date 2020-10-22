Barbara Blake Hannah: The first black reporter on British TV

"I was once asked to swim a lap in a pool with one of the white reporters. I am a good swimmer, having swum in the Kingston Harbour race when I was 15, but because I was on camera that day I decided to keep my head above water, because I had straightened my hair," she remembers. But the position of her body in the water as she swam breast stroke with her head up - less horizontal than the body of the other reporter, who swam front crawl - was then presented as evidence supporting a theory that black people can't swim as well as white people.