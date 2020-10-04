'Why I’m not alone in missing hugs during the pandemic'

I went with my close friend to her father's funeral. I was standing next to her when the hearse containing his coffin slowly drew up in front of us. Every instinct told me to hold her hand, but I knew I couldn't. That one act would have conveyed far more than I could put into words. "I'm so sorry this happened; this must be so hard for you; he was such a friendly, generous person; I can't imagine what this must be like for you; you will get through this; we're all here for you."