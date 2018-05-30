Tayside and Central Scotland

Top Stories

£31m 'subsea centre of excellence' announced

A Scottish Enterprise grant to BHGE is expected to create 100 new jobs in Montrose.

Health board 'responsible' for girl's death

The mother of a teenager who took her own life says she holds NHS Tayside responsible for her death.

Man accused of murdering Dutch artist

The 21-year-old is alleged to have attacked the man with a piece of wood and a knife in Dundee.

Sport

Latest stories

Golf has to change, warns R&A chief

Governing body the R&A launches a Women in Golf Charter in a bid to encourage female participation in the sport.

  • 29 May 2018

Hearts sell keeper Hamilton to Dundee

Scotland squad goalkeeper Jack Hamilton aims to repay Dundee's faith after switching from Hearts for an undisclosed fee.

  • 28 May 2018

O'Hara to join Peterborough from Dundee

25 May 2018

St Johnstone trio sign new deals

24 May 2018

Elite League unveils 11-team structure

22 May 2018

Midfielder Madianga joins Dundee

18 May 2018