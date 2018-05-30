South Scotland

Mansion is 'shell' after fire-raising

The owner of a mansion outside Dumfries speaks of his frustration after it was targeted by fire-raisers.

Hopes high of unearthing lost monastery

Archaeologists aim to uncover the remains of the building founded nearly 1,400 years ago in Berwickshire.

Thatched cottage bounces back from blaze

A building dating back to the mid-1700s is set to reopen to the public after being badly damaged by fire.

Bennett replaces Dunbar for Scots' tour

Scotland centre Alex Dunbar is ruled out of the summer tour to Canada, USA and Argentina, with Mark Bennett called up.

  • 24 May 2018

BBC to show Scotland summer Tests

The BBC will show live coverage of Scotland's summer tests against Canada and the USA.

  • 24 May 2018

Jamieson backs Dumfries golfer

22 May 2018

Scotland lands ice hockey championships

18 May 2018