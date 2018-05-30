Scotland politics
Teachers 'need help' tackling poverty
Scotland's largest teaching union says teachers should not be expected to fix a "whole society" issue.
Davidson urges May to drop migration target
The Scottish Tory leader says cutting migration to the tens of thousands does not fit the UK's needs.
MSPs warn over planning 'power grab'
MSPs say "serious changes" must be made if they are to approve reforms to Scotland's planning system.
- 29 May 2018
- From the section Scotland
Coffee cups ban in government buildings
What's on at Holyrood?
NHS treatment time performance at record low
Shellfish industry has Brexit fears
- 29 May 2018
- From the section UK
Police chief recruitment drive under way
- 29 May 2018
- From the section Scotland
Health board 'responsible' for girl's death
- 29 May 2018
- From the section Tayside and Central Scotland
Laird to be Scottish Labour deputy leader
- 29 May 2018
- From the section Scotland politics
Holyrood Live report
- From the section Scotland politics
Bank closure process is a 'disgrace'
- 29 May 2018
- From the section Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland
Thinking outside the box
MSPs vote on a ban in Shetland being put in a box on maps
Reality Check
Could an independent Scotland keep the pound?
- 25 May 2018
- From the section Scotland
University challenge
What is the best way to measure deprivation among students?
- 26 May 2018
- From the section Scotland
'Like grandma's house'
Could Norway's Barnehus system work in Scotland?
- 2 May 2018
- From the section Scotland
Momentum and timing
The Growth Commission is about addressing the gaps in the independence offer - and to provide the SNP with a base from which to evangelise anew.
25 May 2018
