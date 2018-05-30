Scotland politics

Teachers 'need help' tackling poverty

child poverty

Scotland's largest teaching union says teachers should not be expected to fix a "whole society" issue.

Davidson urges May to drop migration target

The Scottish Tory leader says cutting migration to the tens of thousands does not fit the UK's needs.

MSPs warn over planning 'power grab'

MSPs say "serious changes" must be made if they are to approve reforms to Scotland's planning system.

Coffee cups ban in government buildings

NHS treatment time performance at record low

Thinking outside the box

MSPs vote on a ban in Shetland being put in a box on maps

Reality Check

Could an independent Scotland keep the pound?

University challenge

What is the best way to measure deprivation among students?

Money talks

How the SNP hopes to avoid an indyref2 pounding

Sarah Smith Scotland editor

What happens next?

How much does it matter that Scottish Parliament has voted to reject the EU Withdrawal bill?

Sarah Smith Scotland editor

'Like grandma's house'

Could Norway's Barnehus system work in Scotland?

Momentum and timing

The Growth Commission is about addressing the gaps in the independence offer - and to provide the SNP with a base from which to evangelise anew.

25 May 2018
Brian Taylor Political editor, Scotland

