Scotland business
Top Stories
£31m 'subsea centre of excellence' announced
A Scottish Enterprise grant to BHGE is expected to create 100 new jobs in Montrose.
- 30 May 2018
- From the section Tayside and Central Scotland
Firm to return £1.75bn to shareholders
Standard Life Aberdeen put forward the proposal on the day of its annual general meeting.
- 29 May 2018
- From the section Scotland business
Arla confirms cheese switch
Production will move from Wales to Lockerbie but a packing site in Scotland will shut.
- 29 May 2018
- From the section North East Wales
Dixons Carphone to close 92 stores
- 29 May 2018
- From the section Business
- comments
Offshore catering pay deal accepted
- 29 May 2018
- From the section NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland
Bank closure process is a 'disgrace'
- 29 May 2018
- From the section Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland
Japanese whisky pioneer's life celebrated
- 28 May 2018
- From the section Scotland business
WH Smith voted worst High Street shop
- 28 May 2018
- From the section Business
RBS bank closure plans criticised by MPs
- 27 May 2018
- From the section Scotland business
EU proposes single-use plastics ban
- 28 May 2018
- From the section Business
TSB crisis: No end in sight for customers
- 25 May 2018
- From the section Business
Irn Bru recall over popping caps fear
- 25 May 2018
- From the section Scotland business
Features & Analysis
Bitcoin rehab
The Scottish clinic offering treatment for a new kind of addiction
- 29 May 2018
- From the section Scotland
Economic blueprint
A summary of the key points from the SNP's Growth Commission
- 25 May 2018
- From the section Scotland politics
Douglas Fraser
Rebooting the case for Scottish independence
The SNP's Growth Commission has put in a shift. It retains much of the positivity of the 2014 referendum, but introduces a large dollop of candour.
25 May 2018
