Scotland business

Top Stories

£31m 'subsea centre of excellence' announced

Baker Hughes GE

A Scottish Enterprise grant to BHGE is expected to create 100 new jobs in Montrose.

Features & Analysis

Bitcoin rehab

The Scottish clinic offering treatment for a new kind of addiction

Economic blueprint

A summary of the key points from the SNP's Growth Commission

Salmon beats

The struggle facing producers of the king of fish

Douglas Fraser Business/economy editor, Scotland

Douglas Fraser

Rebooting the case for Scottish independence

The SNP's Growth Commission has put in a shift. It retains much of the positivity of the 2014 referendum, but introduces a large dollop of candour.

25 May 2018
Douglas Fraser Business/economy editor, Scotland

Share with BBC News