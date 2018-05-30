NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland
Sanitary product pilot 'to be rolled out'
The Scottish government pilot for free sanitary products for women on low incomes began in Aberdeen.
- 30 May 2018
- From the section NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland
Six in hospital following crash
One person was airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, and the other five taken by road, after the A98 crash.
- 29 May 2018
- From the section NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland
Government loses prisoner attack appeal
The victim of the 2009 attack in Aberdeen claimed the prison system failed to protect him
- 29 May 2018
- From the section NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland
Hotel re-labelled food to extend shelf life
- 29 May 2018
- From the section NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland
Man to face trial over death crash
- 29 May 2018
- From the section NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland
Council leader rejects 'turmoil' claims
- 29 May 2018
- From the section NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland
Offshore catering pay deal accepted
- 29 May 2018
- From the section NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland
Government urged to help rare bird
- 29 May 2018
- From the section Highlands & Islands
Abortion rate highest for five years
- 29 May 2018
- From the section Scotland
Bonxie beat: Gannet endures skua attack
- 29 May 2018
- From the section Highlands & Islands
'The first Gothenburg team-mate to leave us'
Willie Miller pays tribute to late former Aberdeen team-mate Neale Cooper as a player with a big heart and a sharp sense of humour.
- 29 May 2018
- comments
'Cooper a privilege to play with'
Scotland coach Alex McLeish says playing with Neale Cooper "was a privilege" as he paid tribute to the late Aberdeen midfielder.
- 28 May 2018
