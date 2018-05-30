Highlands & Islands

Top Stories

Unknown soldier revealed as Scots major

A name has been given to a World War One grave in France previously marked only as being that of "a major".

Who is the doorstep killer?

It is one of Scotland's enduring murder mysteries - the shooting dead of banker Alistair Wilson.

  • 25 May 2018

Options for 'bottleneck' roundabout

Public comments have been sought on five potential solutions to Inverness' busy Longman Roundabout.

Sport

Latest stories

Ex-Ross County manager Neale Cooper dies

The former Ross County player and manager collapsed in the Bucksburn area of Aberdeen.

  • 28 May 2018

Shinty: Lovat capitalise as Shiel run ends

Kinlochshiel suffer their first loss in eight games as Lovat join them at the summit of shinty's Marine Harvest Premiership.

  • 26 May 2018

League Cup draw pits Robertson's ICT against former side Hearts

25 May 2018

New County deals for Gardyne & Draper

21 May 2018