Highlands & Islands
Top Stories
Unknown soldier revealed as Scots major
A name has been given to a World War One grave in France previously marked only as being that of "a major".
- 30 May 2018
- From the section Highlands & Islands
Who is the doorstep killer?
It is one of Scotland's enduring murder mysteries - the shooting dead of banker Alistair Wilson.
- 25 May 2018
Options for 'bottleneck' roundabout
Public comments have been sought on five potential solutions to Inverness' busy Longman Roundabout.
- 29 May 2018
- From the section Highlands & Islands
Bonxie beat: Gannet endures skua attack
- 29 May 2018
- From the section Highlands & Islands
Man badly injured in cycling accident
- 29 May 2018
- From the section Highlands & Islands
Man to be reported following wildfire
- 29 May 2018
- From the section Highlands & Islands
Government urged to help rare bird
- 29 May 2018
- From the section Highlands & Islands
Abortion rate highest for five years
- 29 May 2018
- From the section Scotland
Sport
Latest stories
Ex-Ross County manager Neale Cooper dies
The former Ross County player and manager collapsed in the Bucksburn area of Aberdeen.
- 28 May 2018
Shinty: Lovat capitalise as Shiel run ends
Kinlochshiel suffer their first loss in eight games as Lovat join them at the summit of shinty's Marine Harvest Premiership.
- 26 May 2018
From other local news sites
-
East of Inverness plans include bid for 3000 new homes
-
Final countdown for quiz whizzes
-
Longman Junction plans unveiled
-
Inverness drug-driver to be sentenced next month
-
Town House tours aim to give the 'wow' factor
-
Drug treatment delays sparked by NHS Highland budget woes
Follow Us
Elsewhere on the BBC
Controversial musicians
Six interviews that caused a stir
Daily news briefing direct to your inbox
Sign up for our newsletter