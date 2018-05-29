Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Top Stories

Firefighters tackle house blaze

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service have been at the property at the Sands in Haddington since early morning.

Teenager injured in serious bottle attack

The 19-year-old was walking along a road in Blackburn, West Lothian, when he was attacked.

Bank closure process is a 'disgrace'

Holyrood's economy committee is told banks have failed to properly consult on their decisions to axe branches.

Sport

Latest stories

Hopkin ponders Livi future amid interest

Livingston offer David Hopkin a new deal as Shrewsbury Town admit they are aware the manager is pondering his future.

  • 29 May 2018

Hearts sell keeper Hamilton to Dundee

Scotland squad goalkeeper Jack Hamilton aims to repay Dundee's faith after switching from Hearts for an undisclosed fee.

  • 28 May 2018

League Cup draw pits Robertson's ICT against former side Hearts

25 May 2018

Hearts sign Australian defender Garuccio

24 May 2018