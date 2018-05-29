Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland
Top Stories
Firefighters tackle house blaze
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service have been at the property at the Sands in Haddington since early morning.
Teenager injured in serious bottle attack
The 19-year-old was walking along a road in Blackburn, West Lothian, when he was attacked.
Bank closure process is a 'disgrace'
Holyrood's economy committee is told banks have failed to properly consult on their decisions to axe branches.
Abortion rate highest for five years
- 29 May 2018
- From the section Scotland
Cyclist killed in collision named
- 29 May 2018
- From the section Tayside and Central Scotland
Firm to return £1.75bn to shareholders
- 29 May 2018
- From the section Scotland business
Bank holiday weekend across Scotland
- 28 May 2018
- From the section Scotland
Family of asbestos victim win compensation
- 26 May 2018
- From the section Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland
Outlander star joins Edinburgh Marathon
- 27 May 2018
- From the section Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland
Former Dons player Neale Cooper dies
- 28 May 2018
- From the section NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland
Sport
Latest stories
Hopkin ponders Livi future amid interest
Livingston offer David Hopkin a new deal as Shrewsbury Town admit they are aware the manager is pondering his future.
- 29 May 2018
Hearts sell keeper Hamilton to Dundee
Scotland squad goalkeeper Jack Hamilton aims to repay Dundee's faith after switching from Hearts for an undisclosed fee.
- 28 May 2018
From other local news sites
-
Council leaders and businesses clash over Edinburgh tourist tax
-
Ruth Davidson launches pitch to become First Minister
-
Taking the pulse at 70: How dementia is proving to be an age old problem for the NHS
-
Carse of Gowrie stop-gap GP surgery sees huge public approval
-
Full ASBO granted against Cockenzie man
Follow Us
Elsewhere on the BBC
Controversial musicians
Six interviews that caused a stir
Daily news briefing direct to your inbox
Sign up for our newsletter