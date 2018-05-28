Science & Environment

Top Stories

Scientists measure dolphin 'happiness'

A common bottlenose dolphin seen in captivity, 3 May 2018

Animal welfare researchers measure how captive dolphins feel about their environment.

Related content

Features

Moonwalkers

Only four men who have stepped on the lunar surface are still alive.

Global problem

National Geographic publishes startling plastic images

Seeds of hope

The gardens giving hope and a sense of belonging to Syrian refugees in Iraq

Fatal confusion

As cars become more automated, are we taking too many risks?

Pump it down

How to turn carbon dioxide into rock

Building back up

Getting the 1,000mph car ready for high-speed trials

Analysis

Can the UK go it alone with sat-nav system?

David Shukman Science editor

Restoring South Georgia's wildlife paradise

Jonathan Amos BBC Science Correspondent

Europe's Mars rover takes shape

Jonathan Amos BBC Science Correspondent

Share with BBC News