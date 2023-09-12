Government may have broken law over sewage - watchdog
- Published
The UK's environment watchdog suspects the government and regulators have broken the law by not keeping sewage companies in check.
The Office for Environmental Protection announced its preliminary findings into an investigation on Tuesday.
The regulators and Defra now have two months to provide a response before a final decision is made.
Last week a BBC investigation found potentially hundreds of illegal dry sewage spills in England.
In response to the announcement the government said: "The volume of sewage discharged is completely unacceptable. That is why we are the first government in history to take such comprehensive action to tackle it".
But it added: "While we do not agree with the OEP's initial interpretations, which cover points of law spanning over two decades, we will continue to work constructively with the OEP on this issue."
An Environment Agency spokesperson said: "We welcome this investigation from the Office for Environmental Protection and we share their ambition to drive improvements in water quality."
Ofwat, the other water industry regulator, told the BBC: "We welcome the OEP's considerations, particularly on the clarity of responsibilities for the protection of the environment and we will work with them as their investigation moves forward."
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the You can also follow to get the latest alerts.