Elephant corridors: The busy trunk routes where locals take care to cross

A few miles down the road, we meet Bycheni Kapande who lives in one of the villages where Ecoexist works. She sings and dances as part of a group called Living with Elephants, which performs traditional songs for tourists. The day after our visit, a group was to be flown in by helicopter to be entertained by Bycheni and other villagers. "My children can put on uniforms to go to school, and I have money to buy food, so elephants have brought good things," she says. "The community is improving."