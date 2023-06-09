Climate activist Greta Thunberg graduates from 'school strikes'
Greta Thunberg has said she had taken part in her final Friday climate "school strike" after graduating, but vowed to keep protesting.
"Today, I graduate from school, which means I'll no longer be able to school strike for the climate," Thunberg, 20, said on Twitter.
Swedish students usually complete their upper secondary studies at 19 but Greta took a year off to campaign.
She was 15 when she began protesting outside Sweden's parliament in 2018.
Carrying a "school strike for climate change" sign, she said she would only attend when politicians took action.
Her solo protest led to various movements across Europe, the US and Australia, known as Fridays for Future or School Strike for Climate.
Greta has come to symbolise young people's fight for the world to wean itself of the fossil fuels that are warming the planet.
Referring to herself simply as an "Autistic climate justice activist" on her Twitter bio, she's frequently berated world leaders on the international stage and was once nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize.
Earlier this year she was briefly detained at a protest against coal in Germany and she made it clear in a Twitter feed on Friday she had no intention of stopping protesting.
"We who can speak up have a duty to do so. In order to change everything, we need everyone," she said.
"I'll continue to protest on Fridays, even though it's not technically "school striking". We simply have no other option than to do everything we possibly can. The fight has only just begun."