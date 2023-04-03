Nasa names astronauts for Artemis Moon mission
- Published
The US space agency Nasa has named the four astronauts who will take humanity back to the Moon, after a 50 year gap.
Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch and Jeremy Hansen will fly a capsule around the lunar body late next year or early in 2025.
The astronauts won't land on the Moon, but their mission will pave the way for a touchdown by a subsequent crew.
The three US citizens and one Canadian were presented to the public in a ceremony in Houston, Texas.
They will now begin a period of intense training to get themselves ready.
Wiseman will be the commander; Glover will be his pilot; Koch and Hansen will act as the supporting "mission specialists".
The quartet are essentially repeating the 1968 mission carried out by Apollo 8, which was the first human spaceflight to reach the Moon.
Its crew took the famous "Earthrise" picture that showed our home planet emerging from behind the lunar horizon.
The major difference this time will be the use of the 21st Century technology that Nasa has developed under its Artemis programme. In Greek mythology, Artemis was the twin sister of Apollo.
Last year, the agency tested its next-generation Moon rocket, called the Space Launch System, and its associated crew capsule, known as Orion.
This Artemis-1 mission left Earth on a 25-day excursion around the Moon without anyone on board. This allowed engineers to assess the readiness of the hardware.
Now, the newly named astronauts will climb into Orion for Artemis-2 and a journey to and from the Moon that's likely to take about 10 days.
The last human spaceflight mission to the Moon was Apollo 17 in December 1972. The first landing was Apollo 11 in 1969.
Artemis-3, the first landing of the new era, is not expected to occur until at least 12 months after Artemis-2.
Nasa doesn't yet have a system capable of taking astronauts down to the lunar surface. This is being developed by entrepreneur Elon Musk's SpaceX company.
Called Starship, the vehicle is due to start flight testing in the next few weeks.