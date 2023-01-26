Halley station: UK polar base secure after big iceberg breakaway

The Brunt Ice Shelf is the floating protrusion of glaciers that have flowed off the Antarctic continent into the Weddell Sea. On a map, the Weddell Sea is that sector of Antarctica directly to the south of the Atlantic Ocean. The Brunt is on the eastern side of the sea. Like all ice shelves, it will periodically calve icebergs. Prior to this latest berg and A74, which detached two years ago, the last major chunk to come off the Brunt was in 1971. ,