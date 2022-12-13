New European satellite will better predict violent storms

"The new Meteosat instrument is set to be a game-changer," said Simon Keogh from the UK Met Office. "It will give us a much better handle on total lightning. That's something we need to know if we're forecasting for helicopter operations in the North Sea, for example. Likewise, if there are hazardous materials being unloaded from aircraft, even passengers, we need to know if there is a lightning risk," he told BBC News.