Nasa's Orion capsule makes safe return to Earth

Humans last landed on the Moon on 11 December, 1972, at 19:54 GMT. The Apollo 17 crew of Gene Cernan and Harrison Schmitt spent just over three days on the surface before coming home. This image, remastered by image processor Andy Saunders, shows the boot prints they left behind. In the absence of the erosion that occurs on Earth, these markings would look exactly the same today, half a century on.