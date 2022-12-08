Water companies "letting down" customers
- Published
Several water companies in England and Wales are "letting down their customers and the environment" the industry regulator said on Thursday.
In its annual review Ofwat said that despite some improvements it remains deeply concerned.
This year water companies have come under increasing scrutiny following numerous pollution incidents from untreated sewage in rivers.
In October, Ofwat handed out nearly £150m in fines for this reason.
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.