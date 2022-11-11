Life on Mars? Australian rocks may hold clues for Nasa rover

Proving life existed will be difficult, but Dr Hickman-Lewis believes his team's study has developed a template to do it: "If an archaeologist discovered the foundations of a ruined city, they would nonetheless know it was built by people because it would bear all the hallmarks of being built by people - doorways and roads and bricks. In very much the same way, there are numerous structural elements integral to stromatolites that allow us to identify their processes of formation and decode their origins."