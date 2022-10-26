COP27: Prioritise climate or face catastrophe - UN chief
- Published
Unless countries re-prioritise climate change the world faces catastrophe, the UN chief tells BBC News.
Secretary General António Guterres is talking to BBC Climate Editor Justin Rowlatt in New York.
"There has been a tendency to put climate change on the back burner," Guterres said. "If we are not able to reverse the present trend, we will be doomed."
It comes two weeks before nations meet in Egypt for major climate conference COP27 to discuss progress in tackling climate change.
A report published on Wednesday warned that in 2021 there were more greenhouse gases warming our atmosphere than ever.
Atmospheric levels of the three main greenhouse gases - carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide - reached record highs in 2021, the World Metereological Organization (WMO) report found.
It also said concentrations of the powerful gas methane jumped by the highest amount in 40 years, mystififying experts.
"We are heading in the wrong direction," said WMO Secretary-General Prof. Petteri Taalas.
Global leaders will meet in Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt on 6-18 November to discuss what progress has been made on meeting climate goals.
Last year at COP26 in Glasgow, governments pledged to cut back or stop using fossil fuels, end deforestation, and provide money to developing countries facing the worst of climate change.
The negotiations this year will focus on what progress has been made and implementing those promises.