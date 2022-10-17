Anti-Bird flu measures in place across Great Britain

By Claire Marshall
BBC Environment & Rural Affairs Correspondent

All bird keepers in England, Scotland and Wales must implement strict biosecurity measures to stop bird flu spreading, the government has announced.

The Department of Agriculture introduced the measure on Monday amid the country's largest ever outbreak of avian flu.

It follows regional indoor housing measures introduced last week in Norfolk, Suffolk and parts of Essex.

The risk to human health from the virus remains very low, the government said.

