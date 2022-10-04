Physics Nobel rewards science at the smallest scales
This year's Nobel Prize in Physics rewards research into quantum mechanics - the science that describes nature at the smallest scales.
The award goes to Alain Aspect, John Clauser and Anton Zeilinger.
They will share prize money of 10 million Swedish krona (£800,000).
Last year's Physics Nobel was given to three scientists who advanced our understanding of complex systems - in particular, Earth's climate.
On Monday, the Nobel committee gave the Physiology or Medicine prize to Sweden's Svante Paabo for his work on human evolution.
This year's three laureates conducted ground-breaking experiments using entangled quantum states, where two sub-atomic particles behave like a single unit even when they are separated.
Their results have cleared the way for new technologies based upon quantum information.
"Quantum information science is a vibrant and rapidly developing field," said Eva Olsson, a member of the Nobel Committee for Physics.
"It has broad and potential implications in areas such as secure information transfer, quantum computing, and sensing technology."
Frenchman Alain Aspect, 75, is affiliated to the Université Paris-Saclay and École Polytechnique, Palaiseau. American John Clauser, 79, runs his own company in California. Anton Zeilinger, 77, is attached to the University of Vienna.
The same three men won the Wolf Prize together in 2010.
