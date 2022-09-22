Government formally confirms end of fracking ban

File photo dated 05/101/8 of a worker at the Cuadrilla fracking site in Preston New Road, Little Plumpton, LancashireDanny Lawson/ PA Wire

The government has formally announced it is lifting the ban on fracking in a statement by Jacob Rees-Mogg.

Hydraulic fracturing - fracking - is a technique for recovering gas and oil from shale rock.

The decision comes alongside the publication of a new scientific review into the practice by the British Geological Survey (BGS).

The BGS has concluded there is still a limited understanding of the UK's shale reserves and the drilling impacts.

