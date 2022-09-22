Government formally confirms end of fracking ban
- Published
Related Topics
The government has formally announced it is lifting the ban on fracking in a statement by Jacob Rees-Mogg.
Hydraulic fracturing - fracking - is a technique for recovering gas and oil from shale rock.
The decision comes alongside the publication of a new scientific review into the practice by the British Geological Survey (BGS).
The BGS has concluded there is still a limited understanding of the UK's shale reserves and the drilling impacts.