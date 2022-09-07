Liz Truss cabinet: Key ministers raise climate targets doubts

Mr Rees-Mogg has spoken in the past of extracting "every last drop" of North Sea oil, and licenses could be approved rapidly for new oil and gas exploration. That's a complete no-no for almost all climate scientists, who say there can be no more fossil fuel projects if we are going to retain any hope of keeping global temperature rises under 1.5 degrees. Climate scientists say missing that target would accelerate the risks of climate change like extreme weather.