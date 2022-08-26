Apollo Remastered: One man's mission to show us the Moon

"In reality, it's even better than that because McDivitt is actually in the process of undertaking the docking, and the stakes were very high. This was the first time we'd had humans in a spacecraft incapable of getting them home, because they were testing the lunar module and it didn't have a heatshield. So, if they didn't make this docking, they couldn't have come back. It's an incredibly precious moment, an intense moment, a historic moment."