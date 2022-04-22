Large hadron collider: A revamp that could revolutionise physics

The FCC could cost an estimated £20bn. The current machine has at least another ten years to go, and several more upgrades that will give it even more oomph with which to try to discover the particles that will forever change physics. But the scientific leaders at Cern will be presenting their case for the next phase of particle physics experiments soon. Persuading the governments of member nations to commit to a big increase in funding will be harder if the latest upgrade fails to find even an inkling of the new particles in the next two to three years.