Shackleton's Endurance: The impossible search for the greatest shipwreck

"If you get yourself even just a few centimetres above the sediment into the flow of the current, you're more likely to feed and survive. So, like boulders dropped to the sea-floor by passing icebergs, the Endurance will probably be an oasis for life. It should attract a lot of filter feeders, such as crinoids. And I wouldn't be surprised if we see some anemones and some sea-cucumbers."