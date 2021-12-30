James Webb telescope: Sun shield deployment is critical

Webb's mirrors and instruments are designed to work below -230C. What is more, the main 6.5m mirror will have to be aligned and focussed at some point and this requires one of the instruments, the Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam), to be able to pick out a sample star, which it won't be able to do if its detectors are not at the correct temperature. So the whole telescope system is dependent on the sun shield doing its job