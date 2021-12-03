Gene edited sex selection may spare animal suffering

An independent report published earlier this week stated that animal welfare had to be at the heart of any relaxation of the rules that would allow gene editing on farm animals. One of the report authors, Peter Stevenson, who is the chief policy adviser for Compassion in World Farming, says, that he is "wary" of gene editing, generally, because it could be used to entrench the factory farming of livestock. but welcomed the possibility of its use to select the sex of chickens.