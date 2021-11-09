My Day at COP26: 'It's like a never-ending airport terminal'

I spend much of my day in the Press Centre where hundreds of journalists sit at socially-distanced desks, existing on a diet of carbon-counted sarnies and Irn-Bru. I'll be checking out stories, conducting interviews and filing copy. The air is charged with adrenaline, but through the windows there's a calming glimpse of the river beyond. Now and again, there's the sound of a helicopter hovering overhead. Information flows in and out at a mind-boggling speed, with journalists constantly coming and going to events and briefings.