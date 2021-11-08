My day at COP26: 'Being the local host is a really important job'

When I went to COP in Madrid two years ago, there was no single place to find information about what was going on - it was all by word of mouth and that made it really difficult to navigate. We've been working non-stop for weeks to upload details of events happening inside and outside COP - whether it's a few people around a dinner table or a massive launch party for a film by David Attenborough - on to the Climate Fringe website where people can find out everything that's happening.