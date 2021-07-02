BBC News Climate change
How hot could it get where you live?
How hot might temperatures get where you live and could it rain more in future? Enter your postcode to find out
How hot could it get where you live?
How hot might temperatures get where you live and could it rain more in future? Enter your postcode to find out
US-Canada heatwave: Visual guide to the causes
Maps, graphics and charts explaining the Canada and north-west US heatwave, with temperatures at nearly 50C.
Technology boosts efforts to curb tree loss in Amazon
Smartphones and satellite data help indigenous people in the Peruvian Amazon to limit deforestation.
Shell promises to accelerate shift to low carbon
The oil giant says it will "rise to the challenge" of lowering emissions after a recent court ruling.
Halogen lightbulb sales to be banned in UK
September's ban will cut carbon emissions and save consumers money, the government says.
'Climategate' scandal to be turned into film
The Crown's Jason Watkins will star as a professor who found himself at the centre of a media storm.
Banks tested on climate crisis risks
Britain’s banks and insurers are to be tested on how well-prepared they are for climate change emergencies.
By Chris Morris
Reality Check Correspondent
By Matt McGrath
Environment correspondent
By Matt McGrath
Environment correspondent
Here are some tips from the Dutch Cycling Embassy on how to make bikes the easiest, most comfortable and safest way to travel.
By Chris Mason
Political correspondent in Whitehaven, BBC News
By Roger Harrabin
BBC environment analyst
By Christine Ro
BBC News
The low-lying islands are being battered by violent storms, rising sea levels, and melting ice from the Himalayas.
By Daniel Kraemer
BBC News
Siberia's forest fires are more intense and starting sooner
The fires are particularly concerning as there are 'shifts in when these fires start but also the duration and the persistence of them'.
John Kerry: World needs to unite on climate action
With a target of just nine years left to limit global temperature rises to 1.5 degrees, US climate envoy John Kerry said that urgent action was needed.