How hot could it get where you live?

How hot might temperatures get where you live and could it rain more in future? Enter your postcode to find out

        Map of the Canada heatwave

        US-Canada heatwave: Visual guide to the causes

        Maps, graphics and charts explaining the Canada and north-west US heatwave, with temperatures at nearly 50C.

        Indigenous

        Technology boosts efforts to curb tree loss in Amazon

        Smartphones and satellite data help indigenous people in the Peruvian Amazon to limit deforestation.

        Shell tanker in Oman

        Shell promises to accelerate shift to low carbon

        The oil giant says it will "rise to the challenge" of lowering emissions after a recent court ruling.

        Halogen bulb

        Halogen lightbulb sales to be banned in UK

        September's ban will cut carbon emissions and save consumers money, the government says.

        Jason Watkins in BBC dark comedy Inside No 9

        'Climategate' scandal to be turned into film

        The Crown's Jason Watkins will star as a professor who found himself at the centre of a media storm.

        Bank of England

        Banks tested on climate crisis risks

        Britain’s banks and insurers are to be tested on how well-prepared they are for climate change emergencies.

        Then and now

        India Gate, Delhi (Image: Reuters)
        Lake Oroville, California, in 2014 drought (right) (Image: Reuters)
        Victoria Falls (Image: Reuters)
        Arctic sea ice
        Coral bleaching event (right) in American Samoa (Image courtesy of The Ocean Agency)

        An iceberg near a village in Greenland
        An Indian youth scouts around for mud crabs on a dried lake bed in Chennai, India
        illustration for calculator on environmental impact of different foods
        Illustration of planet Earth in a greenhouse

        9. How do you build a nation of cyclists?

          Video content

          Video caption: Tips from the Netherlands on how to build a nation of cyclists

          Here are some tips from the Dutch Cycling Embassy on how to make bikes the easiest, most comfortable and safest way to travel.

        15. Why the world’s largest mangrove forest is sinking

          Video content

          Video caption: Sundarbans: why the world’s largest mangrove forest is sinking

          The low-lying islands are being battered by violent storms, rising sea levels, and melting ice from the Himalayas.

        19. Siberia's forest fires are more intense and starting sooner

          Video content

          Video caption: There have been 'shifts in when the fires start and their duration and the persistence'

          The fires are particularly concerning as there are 'shifts in when these fires start but also the duration and the persistence of them'.

        20. John Kerry: World needs to unite on climate action

          Video content

          Video caption: US Presidential Climate Envoy John Kerry said that urgent and ambitious action is needed

          With a target of just nine years left to limit global temperature rises to 1.5 degrees, US climate envoy John Kerry said that urgent action was needed.

