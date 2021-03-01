Radar images capture new Antarctic mega-iceberg

No. The calving of bergs at the forward edge of an ice shelf is a very natural behaviour. A shelf will maintain an equilibrium and the ejection of bergs is one way it balances the accumulation of mass from snowfall and the input of more ice from the feeding glaciers on land. Unlike on the Antarctic Peninsula on the other side of the Weddell Sea, scientists have not detected climate changes in the Brunt region that would significantly alter the natural process described above. What is more - estimates suggest the Brunt was at its biggest extent in at least 100 years before the calving. The event was overdue.