Coronavirus: Virus provides leaps in scientific understanding

While the coronavirus genetic code still cannot tell us exactly how the pandemic started, it does show that the virus came from bats. Genetically similar viruses - probable coronavirus ancestors - have been found in colonies of bats elsewhere in China. Emerging disease researchers agree that these animals were the likely original "reservoir" for the disease. But there is a gap - possibly of decades of viral mutation and evolution - between those bat viruses and the one that is now still wreaking havoc among humans.