Air pollution death ruling: What comes next?

Asked whether this verdict only be relevant to people with asthma as unusually severe as Ella's, Prof Jonathan Grigg, another of the expert witnesses in the case, said: "The evidence isn't that... actually, the evidence we know about asthma attacks, asthma deaths, causation of asthma, is for the whole mix of asthmas. You don't have to have this particular variant. It shows that small changes have this avalanche effect."