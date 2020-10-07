Genome editing wins Nobel chemistry prize

Image copyright Getty Images

Two scientists have been awarded the 2020 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for developing the tools to edit DNA.

Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer Doudna were announced as this year's winners for their work on the technology of genome editing.

Their discovery, known as Crispr-Cas9, is a way of making specific and precise changes to the DNA contained in living cells.

The winners will share the prize money of 10 million kronor (£861,200).

Commenting on her win, Emmanuelle Charpentier said she was emotional on learning about the award.

"When it happens, you're very surprised, and you think it's not real. But obviously it's real," she said.

Commenting on the discovery, biological chemist Pernilla Wittung-Stafshede, said: "The ability to cut DNA where you want has revolutionised the life sciences."

Chemist Claes Gustafsson added: "We can edit any genome, we can ask all kinds of questions." He added that it could be used to treat genetic diseases.

Charpentier and Doudna, he said, had "created programmable genetic scissors that can be used to cleave DNA".

Swedish industrialist and chemist Alfred Nobel founded the prizes in his will, written in 1895 - a year before his death.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The lithium-ion battery "enabled the mobile world"

