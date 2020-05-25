Science & Environment

Sir Richard Branson: Virgin Orbit rocket fails on debut flight

By Jonathan Amos BBC Science Correspondent
  • 25 May 2020
Sir Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit company has tried unsuccessfully to launch a rocket over the Pacific Ocean.

The booster was released from under the wing of one of the UK entrepreneur's old jumbos which had been specially converted for the task.

The rocket should have ignited its engine seconds later but engineers had to terminate the flight.

Virgin Orbit's goal is to try to capture a share of the emerging market for the launch of small satellites.

