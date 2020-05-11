Longer overlap for modern humans and Neanderthals

Image copyright Tsenka Tsanova Image caption Stone artefacts found at Bacho Kiro cave in Bulgaria

Modern humans began to edge out the Neanderthals in Europe earlier than previously thought, a new study shows.

Tests on remains from a cave in northern Bulgaria suggest Homo sapiens was there as early as 46,000 years ago.

This is up to 2,000 years older than evidence from Italy and the UK.

Around this time, Europe was populated by sparse groups of Neanderthals - a distinct type of human that vanished shortly after modern humans appeared on the scene.

There's considerable debate about the length of time that modern humans overlapped with Neanderthals in Europe and other parts of Eurasia.

This has implications for the nature of contact between the two groups - and perhaps clues to why Neanderthals went extinct.

Two new scientific papers (here and here) describe the finds at Bacho Kiro cave.

A tooth and four bone fragments were identified as broadly human based on their anatomical features.

Helen Fewlass, from the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology in Leipzig, Germany, and colleagues determined their ages using scientific techniques. Their analysis, in Nature Ecology & Evolution, says the remains yielded ages between 46,000 and 43,000 years ago.

In the other paper, published in Nature journal, Jean-Jacques Hublin, also from the Max Planck Institute, and team members, detail features of the tooth that are found in modern humans but are absent from Neanderthals.

Furthermore, they were able to retrieve DNA from these remains, demonstrating that they belonged to Homo sapiens and not their evolutionary cousins.

The bones were found associated with stone tools and artefacts, such as pendants made from cave bear teeth.

Image copyright Tsenka Tsanova

These resemble examples found at later sites believed to have been occupied by Neanderthals.

This could suggest the two groups interacted sufficiently for modern humans to influence Neanderthal behaviour.

"If Neanderthals are living - as we tend to think from the genetic evidence - in relatively small dispersed groups of extended families, there may not be that need for complex social coding and symbolism," said Dr Matt Pope, from the Institute of Archaeology at University College London, UK.

"This for me is the exciting thing - Neanderthals may pick up these kinds of symbolisms as they become enmeshed and entangled in the social networks of contact that Homo sapiens will be carrying with them as they colonise Europe."

A scientific paper published in 2014 proposed that Neanderthals disappeared from Europe between 41,000 and 39,000 years ago with a 95% probability.

However, other scientists have found evidence that Neanderthals may have survived later in some areas.

At the least, the new finds suggest there was around 5,000 years of chronological overlap between Neanderthals and modern humans in Europe.

Ancient networking

The upper date for the Bacho Kiro remains is older than previous evidence of early Homo sapiens settlement from Kents Cavern in Britain (a jawbone dating to between 44,200 and 41,500 years ago) and from Grotta del Cavallo (two teeth dating to 43,000-45,000 years ago and associated with tools belonging to the Italian Uluzzian culture).

However, both the British and Italian evidence has been dated using material from the rock layers they were found in. The new paper relied on dating the bones and teeth themselves.

Dr Pope said there was "no sudden disappearance" of modern humans in Europe.

"The new dates, if they're correct, are pushing back the co-existence of Neanderthals and modern humans a couple of thousand years even further than the evidence from Kents Cavern and the Uluzzian dates," he explained.

"In some places, we're getting direct evidence for interbreeding events, which could be evidence of social networking and cohesion... but in other examples, we can still see evidence of clear Neanderthal morphologies, suggesting populations that aren't - to any degree - hybridising or being absorbed."

There is earlier evidence that Homo sapiens reached Europe. In 2019, researchers published evidence that a skull fragment from Apidima cave in Greece, dated to 210,000 years ago, belonged to Homo sapiens.

However, scientists say this very early foray into Europe was not permanent, and the Apidima Homo sapiens population was later replaced by Neanderthals.

