Meet Australia's colourful new peacock spiders
Brand new peacock spiders have been described in a journal, and just like their spidey relations - the Maratus genus - they live in Australia and they’re all sorts of amazing colours!
-
Joseph Schubert
This guy is the Maratus azureus: It's common for the male spiders to wave their third pair of legs to attract women.
-
Joseph Schubert
Meet the Maratus laurenae: These peacock spiders are tiny, they're just a few mm in length.
-
Nick Volpe
These are the Maratus volpei - there are now 85 species of peacock spider, that we know of.
-
Joseph Schubert
This guy's the Maratus suae: The male spiders have all the exotic colours.
-
Joseph Schubert
This is the Maratus constellatus. His name, constellatus, like constellation, is because his pattern looks like the painting like Starry Night by van Gogh.
-
Joseph Schubert
These are the Maratus noggerup spiders!