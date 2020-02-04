Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Claire O'Neill has been sacked as president of a major climate summit

The former head of this year's vital climate summit has written to the prime minister accusing him of failing to lead on the issue.

The UK is hosting COP26 in Glasgow in November - but Boris Johnson sacked president Claire O’Neill on Friday.

Mrs O'Neill accused him of promising money and people, but failing to deliver either. She said there had been a systemic failure of global vision and leadership over climate change.

Downing Street has yet to respond.

Mrs O'Neill wrote: "The cabinet sub-committee on climate that you promised to chair, and which I was to attend, has not met once.

"In the absence of your promised leadership… departments have fought internal Whitehall battles over who is responsible and accountable for (the conference)".

She said at this stage, the UK should have clear actions to communicate to the diplomatic network, an agreed plan of ministerial international engagements led by the prime minister and a roadmap for the proposed "year of action".

"As of last Friday, we did not," she said.

She also said Mr Johnson had "admitted" to her that "he doesn't really understand" climate change.

"He 'doesn't really get it', I think is what he said," she told BBC Radio 4's Today programme.

Downing Street has yet to respond to the comments. Reporters attending the launch event have been told they cannot ask questions.

The timing of the letter could not be worse as Mr Johnson is launching his strategy for the conference on Tuesday with the help of Sir David Attenborough.

It includes a plan to make 2035 the date for ending the sales in the UK of conventional petrol and diesel cars.

Mrs O’Neill's comments focus not on UK policy, but on the state of international negotiations and of Mr Johnson's role.

She warns: "We are almost out of time to win the battle against climate change and start the process of climate recovery."

"It became clear to me that the current format of the global talks needed to be re-energised and focused.

"The annual UN talks are dogged by endless rows over agendas, ongoing unresolved splits over who should pay and insufficient attention and funding for adaptation (to inevitable climate changes).

"It was particularly awful at the last conference in Madrid. While half a million climate action protesters gathered in the streets, I sat in plenary sessions where global negotiators debated whether our meeting should be classified as 'informal' or 'informal-informal'."

She added: "There is a yawning gap between what the world expects from us and where we are. It's a systemic failure of global vision and leadership."

Mrs O’Neill recommended:

Setting net zero emissions as the target for all climate ambition from countries, businesses, states and cities

Introducing a "properly-funded" global package for adapting to inevitable changes in the climate

Placing nature-based solutions (such as forest conservation) at the heart of the agenda

New net zero sector deals from hard-to-decarbonise sectors such as cement and chemicals

Her comments are not just aimed at the government.

'We owe the world'

She criticised some climate negotiators, too, for refusing to accept that the annual parade of climate conferences will not deliver the cuts needed for a stable climate.

She said: "For some it is hard to give up on incrementalism even when it is demonstrably failing.

"In my judgement, this isn’t a pretty place for us to be to be and we owe the world a lot better."

Her words are likely to resonate round the world, although she is not the first climate diplomat to express this sort of frustration and she’s unlikely to be the last.

